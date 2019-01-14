With New Legislative Session, Fresh Faces Hope to Bring Solutions to Problems Facing Iowa

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- Thirty-one new lawmakers were sworn in for the first time Monday, and the newly elected hope to bring new solutions to some of the problems facing Iowa.

"Humility is overwhelming, and I`m looking forward to being part of this chamber. And I can make this one promise to the people in the district and the state of Iowa that I`ll work my tail off to do the right thing,” said Rep. Kenan Judge of Waukee.

Judge is one of 22 new lawmakers in the Iowa House, meaning more than one in five is a rookie.

"It`s fresh ideas, fresh faces. I think that`s great,” said Iowa Speaker of the House Linda Upmeyer.

But the veteran leader knows that all that newness means there is a learning curve.

“Perhaps a little, perhaps a little. Learning the rules, figuring out how we do things because making laws is often...it`s methodical. It`s methodical. We want to make sure that we`re doing things correctly,” said Upmeyer.

First timers will be joined by a record number of women. Rep. Ann Meyer of Fort Dodge represents both.

"The thing is, it`s just like starting a new job and you`d be nervous if you were starting a new job. It`s just a job that carries a lot more responsibility,” said Meyer.