× Drake University Student Behind Racist Notes Hoax Pleads Guilty

DES MOINES, Iowa — The Drake University student who sent racist notes to herself and a fellow student has pleaded guilty.

Kissie Ram admitted to slipping the notes under dorm room doors in November. She pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor count of making a false report to a public entity.

Ram received a deferred judgement and the crime will be wiped from her record if she stays out of trouble for the next year.

She must also pay a restitution and a $200 fine, complete 50 hours of community service and complete a mental health evaluation.