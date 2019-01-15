× Man Charged With Vehicular Homicide, OWI in Crash That Left Two Dead

POLK COUNTY, Iowa — The driver involved in a high speed crash that left two men dead is now facing charges.

Thirty-seven-year-old Travis Gonzales of Bondurant is charged with four counts of homicide by vehicle. Two counts are for OWI and two counts for reckless driving.

The Iowa State Patrol says he was driving 126 mph with a blood alcohol content of .219, nearly three times the legal limit.

The crash happened on Interstate 80 near the east mixmaster on December 29. Gonzales’ pickup rear ended a car, killing 22-year-old Austin Gainuss and 24-year-old Joshua Cox.

Gonzales is being held in the Polk County Jail.