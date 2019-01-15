× Gov. Reynolds to Deliver Condition of the State Address

DES MOINES, Iowa – Tuesday will mark another first for the State of Iowa, with the Condition of the State address.

Gov. Kim Reynolds will be the first elected female governor to deliver it.

Last year, she delivered it after becoming governor when Terry Branstad left to become U.S. Ambassador to China.

Reynolds says the focus of this year’s speech will be on how the issues she expressed in last year’s address have been implemented or worked on. Those include tax reform, water quality, and the Future Ready Iowa initiative.

Reynolds will deliver the Condition of the State at 10:00 a.m. We will stream live on WHOtv.com and on the WHO-HD Facebook page.