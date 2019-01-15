× Iowa Had Record Number of Organ Donors in 2018

NORTH LIBERTY, Iowa — A record number of Iowans are saying “yes” to organ, tissue and eye donations. This has resulted in hundreds of lives being saved in 2018, says the Iowa Donor Network.

Iowa Donor Network reports that Iowa had the highest number of organ donors in the state’s history in 2018. In total, 74 deceased donors accounted for 248 organs transplanted. This is also the most organs ever transplanted in the state’s history.

“Iowans continue to show compassion by registering as donors and saying, ‘yes’, to donation when the opportunity arises,” says Iowa Donor Network CEO Suzanne Conrad. “We are so thankful for the generosity of the donors and their families and the incredibly dedicated healthcare providers that help carry out these wishes.”

Iowa Donor Network says a record number of Iowans also registered as organ, tissue and eye donors in 2018. There are now 1.8 millions Iowans on the Iowa Donor Registry. This is well above the national average. Currently, 73 percent of adults in Iowa are registered, compared to the 54 percent rate nationwide.

Iowa Donor Network provides education on the importance of organ, tissue and eye donations. The organization collaborates with statewide agencies to raise awareness and maximize donation opportunities.

“Donation gives a person the chance to leave an incredible legacy,” says Conrad, “and provides a small glimmer of light in what is a dark time for their families. Additionally, recipients are given the hope of returning to work, school or just spending time with friends and family. Organ donation is truly the gift of life.”

Anyone can register as a donor, regardless of age or medical history. For more information on organ donation, you can visit Iowa Donor Network’s website.