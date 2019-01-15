× Schedule Changes Announced for Des Moines Public Schools Next School Year

DES MOINES, Iowa – Elementary students in the Des Moines Public School District will begin class a little later starting in August.

District officials announced the change Tuesday. Elementary schools will start class at 7:45 a.m. instead of 7:30 a.m. and students will be dismissed at 2:40 p.m.

Middle and high school hours will stay the same.

A change is coming to high schoolers’ schedules, but it won’t affect the time they spend at school. Students will switch to a modified block schedule. That means they’ll attend shorter periods of all classes on Monday, Tuesday, and Friday. Then they’ll have longer periods for half of their classes on Wednesday and the other half on Thursday.

The district is also getting rid of the early out Wednesdays starting next school year. Instead, full days for teacher development will be built into the schedule.

The superintendent said the changes should better support the educational needs of all students.