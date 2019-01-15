Steve King’s Largest Individual Campaign Donors Quiet On Controversy

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- If patience was already wearing thin for Iowa republicans on Fourth Congressional District Representative Steve King, it seems to have cracked. "What he said was abhorrent and there is no place for those comments in our society today. There is no place for that in our nation," said Republican State Senator Randy Feenstra. Republicans continue to distance themselves away from the nine term congressman after King's controversial comments made in a New York Times interview. Feenstra said, "I think his actions and comments speak for themselves and each voter has to make that decision as we move forward."

As state and national leaders condemn King, some of his biggest campaign donors do not seem ready to give a public opinion. According to the Federal Elections Commission's data from this past election around twenty Iowans contributed maximum contributions of $2,700 to King's campaign, "King for Congress." Those individuals include, Iowa Board of Regents President Michael Richards. Casey's co-Founder Don Lamberti contributed the maximum in both the primary and general elections. Brownell's Chairman and Montezuma City Councilman Frank Brownell III. Sukup Manufacturing President and CFO's Charles and Steve Sukup. Founder of Kirke Financial Services and the Wild Rose Casino in Jefferson Gary Kirke contributed the maximum in both the general and primary elections. Joan and Richard stark, major donors to Iowa State University and namesake of the Richard and Joan Stark Lecture Hall on campus. Both separately contributed the maximum in each of the general and primary elections. All either declined comment or did not return interview requests.

While some big names in Iowa decide on their decision to support him going forward, perhaps the biggest name, Governor Kim Reynolds drew a line in the sand of her own after election night in November. Reynolds said, "Steve King needs to make a decision on if he wants to represent the core values of the fourth district or do something else and I think he needs to take a look at that."

If Representative King chooses to step down from his seat, it would be up to Governor Reynolds to declare a special election in order to make a change.