× $1 Million Mega Millions Ticket Sold in Colfax

COLFAX, Iowa — Someone who purchased a lottery ticket in Jasper County this week is one million dollars richer today.

The Iowa Lottery says a ticket purchased at the Kum & Go at 1200 N. Walnut Street was one number short of the jackpot in last night’s drawing.

Tuesday’s winning numbers were 29-52-58-60-62 with the Mega Ball of 7. The ticket sold in Colfax is one of just two million dollar winners in last night’s drawing.