Chief Justice Cady Addresses Courts’ Digital Goals

DES MOINES, Iowa – Iowa Supreme Court Chief Justice Mark Cady delivered his State of the Judiciary address Wednesday morning, briefing the legislature on how the courts will continue to make strides — especially in technology.

Justice Cady outlined the future of the court`s digital opportunities initiative which contains projects like electronically filed search warrants, text messages to defendants reminding them of court dates, and online dispute resolution.

“Online dispute resolution has started in a few states with promising early results. The state of Utah established an online dispute resolution pilot project for small claims cases that substantially reduced the steps needed to resolve a case. It has streamlined the process and made it more convenient for court users. We want to do the same for the 75,000 Iowans who use our small claims courts each year,” said Cady.

Chief Justice Cady also announced that the programs are estimated to give a little more than a $2 million return on investment from the money they`d been appropriated in fiscal year 2019.