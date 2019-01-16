× Defense Requests New Trial Date in Murder of Mollie Tibbetts

POWESHIEK COUNTY, Iowa – Attorneys for the man accused of killing Mollie Tibbetts are asking for a new trial date to be set.

The request was made as part of an application filed Tuesday for an extension to complete discovery, file pretrial motions, and designate notices of defense.

In the filing, Rivera’s attorneys say many of the discovery documents have only been disclosed in the last 30-45 days including the most recent version of the DCI investigative file, which was only received last week.

Because of the large amount of material the defense still needs to review they’ve asked that the deadline, which had been set for Tuesday, January 15, be extended. The filing says the state is offering no objection to the request.

The judge in the case has not yet responded to the application.

Rivera, an undocumented immigrant, is charged with first degree murder in the death of 20-year-old Mollie Tibbetts. She disappeared while jogging in her hometown of Brooklyn on July 18th, 2018. Her body was found more than a month later in a cornfield after investigators say Rivera led them to it.

Police say Rivera admitted to following Mollie and told them she threatened to call police. He claims he blacked out and doesn’t remember anything after that until realizing Mollie was in the trunk of his car.

Rivera’s trial date is currently set for April 16, 2019.