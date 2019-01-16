FDA Expands List of Recalled Dog Food; 9 Brands Pulled for Making Dogs Violently Sick

The U.S. Food & Drug Administration has expanded its recall of dog food brands that have too much vitamin D, which could make your pet sick.
Vitamin D is an essential nutrient for dogs, but very high amounts can cause serious health problems like kidney failure or death.
The recalled products were sold nationwide, and the FDA says the list of recalled products could continue to grow.
The list includes:
NUTRISCA
Chicken and Chickpea Dry Dog Food
NATURAL LIFE PET PRODUCTS
Chicken & Potato Dry Dog Food
SUNSHINE MILLS, INC.
Old Glory Hearty Turkey and Cheese Flavor Dog Food
Evolve Chicken & Rice Puppy Dry Dog Food
Sportsman’s Pride Large Breed Puppy Dry Dog Food
Triumph Chicken & Rice Recipe Dry Dog Food
ANF, INC.
ANF Lamb and Rice Dry Dog Food
LIDL (Orlando brand)
Orlando Grain-Free Chicken & Chickpea Superfood Recipe Dog Food
KROGER
Abound Chicken and Brown Rice Recipe Dog Food
ELM PET FOODS, INC.
ELM Chicken and Chickpea Recipe
ELM K9 Naturals Chicken Recipe
AHOLD DELHAIZE
Nature’s Promise Chicken & Brown Rice Dog Food
Nature’s Place Real Country Chicken and Brown Rice Dog Food
KING SOOPERS
Abound Chicken and Brown Rice Recipe Dog Food
You can find the full list of bag sizes and lot numbers here.