Luka Garza scored 22 points and pulled down 10 rebounds as Iowa won at Penn State, 89-82.

It was the fourth straight win for Iowa, making the Hawks 15-3 overall, 4-3 in the Big Ten. Iowa has already passed last season's win total.

Jordan Bohannon hit the big shot at crunch time for Iowa, and it was from about 25 feet.

Iowa hosts Illinois Sunday at noon.

Highlights courtesy of BTN.