× Iowa Wild Invites Female Fans for a Behind-the-Scenes Look Into Hockey

DES MOINES, Iowa – The Iowa Wild is giving fans the opportunity to learn what it takes to be a professional hockey player.

“Hockey & Heels” is an event solely for its female hockey fans. Attendees have the opportunity to meet Iowa Wild players, get a behind-the-scenes tour of both the locker room and weight room, learn about a professional athlete’s diet, and more.

Women that attend will receive two tickets to the February 9th game “Pink in the Rink”.

In addition you will receive one free drink ticket during the event, a goodie bag, and an Iowa Wild Scarf.

The event is January 23rd from 6:00-9:00 p.m. at Wells Fargo Arena. You must be at least 21-years-old to attend.

Tickets for the event are $50 and registration closes Wednesday January 16th. For more information about attending, click here.