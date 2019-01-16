× Police: Man Built Improvised Explosive Device While at Sushi Restaurant

DES MOINES, Iowa – Police arrested a man Tuesday they say had an improvised explosive device at a downtown sushi restaurant.

Sgt. Paul Parizek with the Des Moines Police Department says the incident happened around 6:40 p.m. at Akebono 515 at 215 10th Street. Officers were dispatched after receiving a call from 40-year-old Ivory Washington.

Washington claimed he made an explosive device while sitting in the restaurant.

The bomb squad was called in and Washington was taken into custody without incident.

Police confirm the IED was legitimate but have not said why Washington built it.

More information about the case is expected to be released later Wednesday.

Washington is charged with possession of explosive or incendiary material with intent. He is being held on a $10,000 bond in the Polk County Jail.