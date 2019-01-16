Snow, Whipping Winds Expected in Iowa this Weekend

Beginning in the early morning hours Thursday, we have our first of two disturbances that will impact Iowa. A shortwave moves through early in the morning. This will bring a mix of light precipitation of drizzle, freezing drizzle and some light snow. This may make roads slick again early on Thursday for the morning commute. Snow accumulation looks to stay under 1″.

A stronger system will impact Iowa on Friday and Saturday. The combination of two different upper level waves will bring both moisture and colder air. Light snow will begin early Friday afternoon in central Iowa. Deeper moisture will build in later Friday night and snowfall will intensify into early Saturday morning.

This will be a drier snow event as opposed to the heavier snow we saw a week ago. While snow totals won’t be as high with this storm (likely 3-6″ widespread with isolated higher amounts), the impacts will be greater. Winds will increase on Friday night and continue as cold air rushes in on Saturday. Blowing snow will be an issue, leading to reduced visibility. This may also cause snow to blow over the roads, making them slick at times throughout the entire weekend.

A large area of arctic high pressure will build in on Saturday and temperatures will fall from the teens in the morning into the single digits through the day. Morning lows will drop below zero on Sunday morning and wind chills will be well below zero. Sunday, temperatures may not rise about 0 in parts of the state.