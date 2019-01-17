× Attempted Murder Charge for Woman, Juvenile After Man Beaten with Golf Club and Shot

DES MOINES, Iowa – An 18-year-old and a 14-year-old are facing attempted murder charges after a man was beaten with a golf club and shot on Des Moines’ northeast side over the weekend.

Sgt. Paul Parizek with the Des Moines Police Department says the charges stem from an incident early Sunday morning in an alley in the 600 block of Euclid Avenue.

Police say 18-year-old Michaela McDowell used a golf club to hit the 23-year-old male victim in the head and a 14-year-old male that was with her shot him in the hand.

The victim has refused to cooperate with police, so they are unsure whether he knew the suspects prior to the assault.

Investigators say a witness saw the assault and it was also caught on video. Due to the severity of the crime, they felt the attempted murder charge was warranted.

The 14-year-old, whose name is not being released, has been referred to juvenile court. He is facing charges of attempted murder and carrying weapons.

McDowell was arrested Wednesday and is being held in the Polk County Jail. She made her first jail court appearance Thursday morning where a bond of $100,000 was set.