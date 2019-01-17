Breslyn Hurt Celebrates A Huge Milestone in Cancer Recovery

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa -- On Thursday a young girl Sonya Heitshusen introduced us to back in 2017 celebrated a major milestone in her recovery from leukemia.

Breslyn Hurt was one of the "honored patients" who Sonya was competing for when she took on Ironman Kona in 2017 to raise money for the Leukemia Lymphoma Society.

On Thursday Breslyn was back in surgery, but for a good reason. Doctors removed Breslyn's "port". That's the device that doctors use to take blood and administer chemotherapy.

Breslyn's mom shared with the world on Facebook that everything went perfectly:

"Melts my ❤️❤️ . Breslyn just asked if she still has different blood than everybody else? I was confused. She said I have cancer in my blood . I said No Sweetie it is All gone❤️❤️❤️ Yes crying, Happy tears😂"

She added another post this evening, showing Breslyn is back to normal: