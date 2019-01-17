Farm Service Offices Open for Three Days

Many Farm Service Agency (FSA) offices will temporarily open up again January 17, 18 and 22.
U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue says they are calling back nearly 2,500 FSA employees to perform limited services for farmers and ranchers in almost half of FSA locations, but only 37 Iowa offices. Staff will help with existing farm loans, look at mail, process payments made before December 31st, and ensure the agency provides 1099 tax documents to borrowers by the IRS deadline.
The USDA adds staff are available in person for the three-day window, but many services can be done over the phone.
In a statement, Perdue says, “Until Congress sends President Trump an appropriations bill in the form that he will sign, we are doing our best to minimize the impact of the partial federal funding lapse on America’s agricultural producers.”
The Iowa locations scheduled to be open are:
- Boone County Service Center
- Buchanan County Service Center
- Buena Vista Co. Service Center
- Cass County Service Center
- Cedar County Service Center
- Cerro Gordo Co. Service Center
- Chickasaw Co. Service Center
- Clarke-Decatur Co. Service Ctr.
- Clayton County Service Center
- Clinton County Service Center
- Crawford County Service Center
- Davis County Service Center
- Delaware County Service Center
- Dubuque County Service Center
- Guthrie County Service Center
- Hardin County Service Center
- Henry County Service Center
- Ida County Service Center
- County Service Center
- Jackson County Service Center
- Jasper County Service Center
- Keokuk County Service Center
- Kossuth County Service Center
- Lucas County Service Center
- Monona County Service Center
- Monroe-Appanoose Co. Service Center
- Montgomery Co. Service Center
- Osceola County Service Center
- Page County Service Center
- Palo Alto County Service Center
- Pocahontas Co. Service Center
- Ringgold County Service Center
- Shelby County Service Center
- Sioux County Service Center
- Tama County Service Center
- Van Buren County Service Center
- Winneshiek Co. Service Center