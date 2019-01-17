Farm Service Offices Open for Three Days

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Many Farm Service Agency (FSA) offices will temporarily open up again January 17, 18 and 22.

U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue says they are calling back nearly 2,500 FSA employees to perform limited services for farmers and ranchers in almost half of FSA locations, but only 37 Iowa offices. Staff will help with existing farm loans, look at mail, process payments made before December 31st, and ensure the agency provides 1099 tax documents to borrowers by the IRS deadline.

The USDA adds staff are available in person for the three-day window, but many services can be done over the phone.

In a statement, Perdue says, “Until Congress sends President Trump an appropriations bill in the form that he will sign, we are doing our best to minimize the impact of the partial federal funding lapse on America’s agricultural producers.”

The Iowa locations scheduled to be open are: