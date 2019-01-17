Iowa Artist Builds a Dodge Charger from Matchsticks

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GLADBROOK, Iowa- This month the Matchstick Marvels Museum has a new art piece made of, what else, matchsticks.

Artist Patrick Acton has been working for 15 months, and over 3,000 hours to create a 2/3 scale model of a 1970 Dodge Charger from the movie Fast and Furious.

Acton used around 750,000 match sticks, and over 20 gallons of glue to produce some incredible detail. He did a model of the engine, interior, tires and under-carriage.

"For about six years, I've been contracting models with Ripley’s Believe it or Not," said Acton. "This is a 1970 dodge Charger the fully blown Charger from the Fast and Furious."

The model is also equipped with lights, and sound of a speeding car, along with spinning wheels, and lights on the dashboard.

The model will be in the museum until June, when it will be taken by Ripley’s Believe it or Not, to display in one of their museums.

"For somebody to take the time to sit down and glue a million matchsticks together to look like the Millennium Falcon, from Star Wars, there aren’t a lot of people who would take the time to do that," said Acton. "This is literally a hobby gone mad."

The Museum is open April-November each fay from 1-5 pm. There is an admission charge. People can view the collection by appointment in the off-season.

For more information on Matchstick Marvels, click here.