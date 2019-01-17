× ‘Little Hats Big Hearts’ Program Increasing Awareness of Congenital Heart Defects

DES MOINES, Iowa — The American Heart Association is trying to spread awareness about congenital heart defects by giving out some stylish chapeaus to little ones.

The organization knitted and crocheted more than 1,000 red hats for babies at area hospitals as part of their Little Hats Big Hearts campaign. Thursday morning, the hats were delivered to Mercy Medical Center and Broadlawns in Des Moines and UnityPoint Health-Methodist West in West Des Moines.

The AHA will give out more than 5,000 hats to more than 30 hospitals around the state. They’re trying to raise awareness about diseases that affect one in every 110 children.

The campaign also serves to promote the American Heart Association Support Network, an online forum for families impacted by heart disease and strokes.

“Awareness is so important because too many times it goes undetected. For example, his existing congenital heart defect is one that I have. And I didn’t realize I had it until they found his and realized it was genetic,” said mom Michelle Pfantz.

You can find a complete list of participating hospitals, well as more information about the AHA at their website heart.org.