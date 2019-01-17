× No One Found in SUV Spotted Floating Down Des Moines River

POLK COUNTY, Iowa — Officials in the metro are investigating after an SUV was found floating down the Des Moines River.

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office says a passerby noticed the partially submerged SUV in the river in the 3800 block of Northwest 66th Avenue in Johnston around 10:30 Thursday morning.

Fire crews from Ankeny, Johnston, and Saylor Township responded and used a boat and jet ski to reach the SUV. They didn’t find anyone inside the vehicle.

The incident remains under investigation.