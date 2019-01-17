Organization Looking for Mentors to Make a Difference in the Community

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa –January is National Mentoring Month. The Iowa Mentoring Partnership is celebrating the annual campaign by encouraging more adults to sign up to make a difference in a child’s life.

The Iowa Mentoring Partnership connects youth in Iowa with caring adults. ''There is a powerful mentoring effect demonstrated by research and the experiences of young people who are connected to a mentor in real life,” said Director Mary Sheka in a news release.

She said statistics show young people with mentors are 55% more likely to be enrolled in college, 81% more likely to participate in extracurricular activities, and 78% more likely to volunteer regularly in their communities. Mentors also see benefits.

People are asked to make an hour commitment once a week for at least nine months.

You can find more information about opportunities on the Iowa Mentoring Partnership’s website.