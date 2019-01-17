Organization Looking for Mentors to Make a Difference in the Community

DES MOINES, Iowa –January is National Mentoring Month. The Iowa Mentoring Partnership is celebrating the annual campaign by encouraging more adults to sign up to make a difference in a child’s life.
The Iowa Mentoring Partnership connects youth in Iowa with caring adults. ''There is a powerful mentoring effect demonstrated by research and the experiences of young people who are connected to a mentor in real life,” said Director Mary Sheka in a news release.
She said statistics show young people with mentors are 55% more likely to be enrolled in college, 81% more likely to participate in extracurricular activities, and 78% more likely to volunteer regularly in their communities. Mentors also see benefits.
People are asked to make an hour commitment once a week for at least nine months.
You can find more information about opportunities on the Iowa Mentoring Partnership’s website.