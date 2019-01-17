Widespread Heavy Snow and Strong Winds Expected this Weekend

The next snow storm will impact all of Iowa on Friday, making visibility low and roads incredibly slick.

This storm will develop across eastern Montana and the Dakotas early Friday morning and quickly push east during the morning hours. While the morning commute will not be affected by this storm, the evening commute will.

Snow is expected to start in NW Iowa by the late morning hours. It will sit over the northern two tiers of counties, adding up quickly by the time it expands into central and southern Iowa during the late afternoon.

Because snow will start during the afternoon of Friday, the evening commute will become slick and visibility will be low as the wind picks up. That strong wind will be pushing cold air into the state. Temperatures will top out in the 20s on Friday, but it will feel near the single digits by the evening. The heaviest snow will fall during the overnight hours Friday into Saturday, and most snow will be done before noon (on Saturday).

A widespread 5-8″ of snow are expected over the state by noon Saturday, but blowing snow will still be an issue throughout the afternoon and evening. Higher amounts of snow are possible along the northern border where snow will add up over a longer period of time.

Summary:

What: Winter Storm Warning

When: Friday/Saturday

Timing: Starting in NW Iowa by late Friday morning, Starting in central Iowa by the late afternoon Friday. Snow continues overnight and wraps up by noon on Saturday.

Snow Totals: Widespread 5-8″, Higher amounts possible in northern Iowa.

Impacts: Roads will be slick by the evening commute in central Iowa, Visibility will be low due to a strong NE Wind. Blowing snow will still be expected during the afternoon and evening of Saturday and wind will die down by early Sunday.