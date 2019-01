× Ankeny YMCA to Shut Down in February

ANKENY, Iowa — Another greater Des Moines YMCA location is closing.

On Friday, the Ankeny Family YMCA announced it will shut down at the end of February.

The facility is housed at Northview Middle School, and the Ankeny Community School District recently decided not to renew the lease.

The building was also hit hard by flooding last summer and never fully recovered. There are 1,100 members at the Ankeny YMCA.