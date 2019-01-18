× Arrest Made in Shooting at East Side Des Moines Bar

DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines Police have arrested a suspect in an early morning shooting outside a bar on the east side of Des Moines.

Police were called to the Lime Lounge at 435 E. Grand Avenue on a report of a shooting Friday around 12:30 a.m. When officers arrived they found 29-year-old Mohamed Hussein El Mamoun suffering from a gunshot wound to the face. He is hospitalized in critical condition but is expected to survive.

Twenty-eight-year-old Mario Hutchinson was arrested at the scene of the shooting. He is charged with Attempted Murder. Police say he also has outstanding warrants in Colorado.