Weather Related Delays and Closings
Winter Weather Alerts

Arrest Made in Shooting at East Side Des Moines Bar

Posted 11:54 am, January 18, 2019, by , Updated at 12:11PM, January 18, 2019

Mario Hutchinson (WHO-HD)

DES MOINES, Iowa  —  Des Moines Police have arrested a suspect in an early morning shooting outside a bar on the east side of Des Moines.

Police were called to the Lime Lounge at 435 E. Grand Avenue on a report of a shooting Friday around 12:30 a.m.  When officers arrived they found 29-year-old Mohamed Hussein El Mamoun suffering from a gunshot wound to the face.  He is hospitalized in critical condition but is expected to survive.

Twenty-eight-year-old Mario Hutchinson was arrested at the scene of the shooting.  He is charged with Attempted Murder.  Police say he also has outstanding warrants in Colorado.

 