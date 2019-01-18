Cindy Axne to Serve on House Agriculture Committee

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WASHINGTON, D.C. -- Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi announced her recommendation for House committees placing an Iowan at the table for agriculture.

Iowa Congresswoman Cindy Axne will serve on the House Agriculture Committee, which is responsible for covering the needs of U.S. agriculture, going over issues such as renewable energy, international trade, and research.

Axne says her agriculture priorities are ensuring trade agreements that benefit Iowa farmers, opening new markets for exports, expanding access to rural broadband, investing in innovative technologies, and advocating for programs to better support beginning, family, veteran, minority, and women farmers.

In a statement Axne says Iowa must have representation for agriculture saying, "Agriculture is not only an economic driver and job creator in our state, but our Iowa farmers and producers feed people here at home and around the world. Ensuring our agriculture industry thrives is not only beneficial for Iowa’s economy, but the entire country.”

Axne points out that Iowa’s agriculture industry contributes $112 billion to Iowa’s economy, creating a fifth of jobs in the state.

The announcement comes after Iowa Congressman Steve King was stripped of his committee assignments, including his long-standing term on the House Agriculture Committee, for what Republican leadership viewed as sympathetic remarks of white nationalism.