DES MOINES, Iowa -- Snow is going to take a back seat to the brutally cold temperatures moving in.

The City of Des Moines has opened up several warming shelters. The designated areas include Southridge and Merle Hay malls, six public libraries, Central Iowa Shelter and Services, and the Bethel Mission.

The warming shelters are open to anyone, but the hours vary.

You can find more information at dmgov.orgĀ