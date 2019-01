× DPS Asking for Help to Locate Missing Melcher-Dallas Teen

MARION COUNTY, Iowa — The Iowa Department of Public Safety is assisting local authorities in the case of a missing Marion County teen they say is endangered.

Fourteen-year old Liberty Boley was last seen Monday afternoon at Melcher-Dallas High School. At that time she was wearing a purple sweatshirt, black leggings, and brown boots.

Police say she suffers from a medical condition and is likely without her medication.

Anyone with information about Liberty Boley’s whereabouts is being asked to call 641-828-2220.