Following Inauguration Governor Reynolds Hosts Open House at Terrace Hill

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- On Friday, Governor Kim Reynolds took on the mantle of the 43rd Governor of Iowa and the first woman to be elected to the state's highest executive office.

Republican Senators Charles Grassley and Joni Ernst were on hand for the ceremony, as were Democratic Representatives Abby Finkenauer and Cindy Axne. Representatives Steve King and Dave Loebsack were not present. In her speech, Governor Reynolds brought one of her campaign slogans to the stage: “Stay the course."

“Our fields are more productive than ever, we're harvesting energy from the wind and sun, our teachers are connecting the classroom to the real world, and schools are more innovative than ever,” said Governor Reynolds.

She also spoke about the state of political discourse.

“My ask of all Iowans as we go into the next four years is that we devote less time to online political arguments and more time to each other,” she said.

After the ceremony, attendees were invited back to Terrace Hill for a tour of the governor's residence. Some like former State Representative Jim Meyer spoke about what he wants to see over the next four years.

“I like her agenda. Education is very important. I like the idea she's privatizing some of the mental health, and I think the private sector can do a better job than the government in some of these areas,” he said.

During the event, old friends wanted to say congratulations.

“I am a treasurer from Muscatine County and I knew Kim when she was a treasurer. It was an honor to attend the inauguration and I wanted to check out the mansion. [She is] such an incredible mentor and a wonderful lady; proud to know her,” said Amy Zybarth.

The inauguration ball is scheduled 7 p.m. on Friday night.