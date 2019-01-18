Heavy Snow, Strong Winds and Frigid Temps Target Iowa

All of Iowa will be impacted by a blast of winter weather Friday into Saturday. The storm will cause visibility problems and make road conditions dangerous statewide.

Snow is expected to start in northwest Iowa Friday morning. It will sit over the northern two tiers of counties, adding up quickly by the time it expands into central and southern Iowa during the late afternoon.

Because snow will start during the afternoon of Friday, the evening commute will become slick and visibility will be low as the wind picks up. That strong wind will be pushing cold air into the state. Temperatures will top out in the 20s on Friday, but it will feel near the single digits by the evening. The heaviest snow will fall during the overnight hours Friday into Saturday, and most snow will be done by Saturday morning.

A widespread 3-6″ of snow will fall over the state by Saturday morning, but blowing snow will still be an issue throughout the afternoon and evening. Higher amounts of snow are possible along the northern border and southern border of the state where snow will add up over a longer period of time. Lesser amounts will fall west of I-35 with 1-3″ possible.

Summary:

What: Winter Storm Warning

When: Friday-Saturday at 6 AM

Timing: Starting in NW Iowa this morning, Starting in central Iowa by Noon. Snow continues overnight and wraps up by 6 AM Saturday.

Snow Totals: Widespread 3-6″, Higher amounts possible south of I-80 and along the northern border of the state. Lesser amounts in western Iowa with 1-3″ possible.

Impacts: Roads will be slick by the evening commute in central Iowa, Visibility will be low due to a strong NE Wind. Blowing snow is expected with this storm and the wind will die down by Saturday night.