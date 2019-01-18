Kim Reynolds Sworn In as 43rd Governor of Iowa

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- Gov. Kim Reynolds was sworn in as the 43rd governor of Iowa Friday morning. She is the first woman elected to the position.

The ceremony lasted almost two hours and included performances from Simon Estes, Iowa State University's Cantamus Women's Choir, and Chris Weaver from NBC's The Voice.

Senators Charles Grassley and Joni Ernst and representatives Abby Finkenauer and Cindy Axne were in attendance. Representatives Steve King and Dave Loebsack were not present.

Lt. Gov. Adam Gregg was sworn in by Chief Justice Mark Cady. He commented on how quickly technology is changing and how important it is for rural Iowa to have easy access to high speed internet, something he is going to take on during his term with the Empower Rural Iowa Initiative.

Gov. Reynolds was sworn in by Justice Susan Christensen. In her address, she talked about the privilege of visiting all 99 counties in a year. She said Iowa is just one big small town and that everyone takes care of each other. She briefly recapped this from the past year and commended Iowans for sticking together through some tough times.

“Last year, I witnessed this again and again. Whether it was cleaning up after a flood or a tornado, looking for a missing loved one, or reaching out to someone who had lost their way, Iowans were flashing their small-town character. They took care of each other,” said Gov. Reynolds.

Gov. Reynolds also spoke about Iowa`s low unemployment rate, the increasing availability of healthcare and the importance of educating Iowa`s children both in the classroom and in everyday life.

The celebration continues at Terrace Hill with a tour of the governor`s house and carriage house.