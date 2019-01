× Lime Lounge Shooting Leaves Man in Critical Condition

DES MOINES, Iowa – One man is in critical condition following a shooting at a downtown bar overnight.

Des Moines Police say the shooting happened at Lime Lounge at 435 E. Grand Avenue at 12:30 a.m. Friday.

Police have not released the victim’s name at this time.

Several witnesses are being interviewed but no arrests have been made.

Police say this is the second shooting at the bar in the last seven days.