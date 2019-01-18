× Marc and Misty Ray Sentenced for Death of Sabrina Ray

ADEL, Iowa — Marc and Misty Ray will likely never take another breath outside of the custody of the Iowa Department of Corrections.

On Thursday the Perry couple were sentenced after pleading guilty to abusing their adopted children, including the abuse that lead directly to the death of Sabrina Ray. The 16-year-old weighed just 56 pounds when she was found dead in a locked bedroom in 2017.

Misty Ray was handed a life sentence after pleading guilty to three counts of kidnapping. Marc Ray was sentenced to a maximum of 80 years in prison after pleading guilty to child endangerment and kidnapping charges. He must serve 70% of his sentence before he is eligible for parole.