Missing Melcher-Dallas Teen Found Safe in Texas

MARION COUNTY, Iowa – An Iowa teen reported missing earlier this week has been found safe in Texas.

Marion County Sheriff Jason Sandholdt confirms 14-year-old Liberty Boley was located Friday at 10:52 a.m. She is now in custody of Texas authorities

Sandholdt did not release any other details about the case but did express gratitude for the public’s support in finding her.

Boley had last been seen Monday afternoon at Melcher-Dallas High School. Authorities asked for the public’s help in locating her because of a medical condition.