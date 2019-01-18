× Sentencing Friday for Marc & Misty Ray in Abuse, Death of Adopted Daughter

DALLAS COUNTY, Iowa – The adoptive parents of a 16-year-old Perry girl who was abused and starved to death are being sentenced Friday after accepting plea deals in their case.

Marc and Misty Ray had been facing several charges including first degree murder in connection with Sabrina Ray’s 2017 death. The other charges were child endangerment and neglect or abandonment of a dependent person for alleged abuse against other adopted children in the home. Marc Ray had also been charged with sexual abuse for allegedly abusing one of the children.

In December, Marc Ray accepted a deal and pleaded guilty to child endangerment causing death and three counts of third-degree kidnapping. Those charges mean he could spend 35 years in prison.

Misty Ray pleaded guilty to first degree kidnapping and two counts of third-degree kidnapping earlier this month. First degree kidnapping carries a mandatory sentence of life in prison.

Sabrina’s body was found in the family’s Perry home in May of 2017. An autopsy showed she was just 56 pounds at the time she died and her death was ruled a homicide.

Three other family members were charged in connection with abusing Sabrina. Justin Ray and Carla Bousman are already serving prison time after accepting plea deals and the trial for Josie Bousman has not been scheduled yet. She had been expected to testify against Misty and Marc Ray, which is why prosecutors delayed trying her.

The sentencing for Marc and Misty Ray is being held at 1:00 p.m. Channel 13 will stream the hearing on WHOtv.com and the WHO-HD Facebook page.