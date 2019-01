× Suspect in Ames Attempted Murder Arrested in Greene County

GREENE COUNTY, Iowa — A man wanted for allegedly shooting a woman in Ames last weekend has been taken into custody.

Eighteen-year-old Rodney Halterman is accused of shooting Leisha Jabbar in the chest at an Ames home Saturday. The victim survived the shooting.

Ames police say Halterman turned himself in and was booked in Greene County Thursday.

He is facing a charge of attempted murder in the case.