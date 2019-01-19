Acclaimed War Documentary “They Shall Not Grow Old” Showing in Central Iowa Theaters Monday

IOWA — For one day only, the acclaimed war documentary, “They Shall Not Grow Old,” will be playing again in central Iowa theaters.

The film will show in six central Iowa theaters on Monday, January 21. Among the select theaters are AMC Des Moines 16, Movies 12 Ames and Jordan Creek 20.

The documentary was directed and produced by Academy Award-winning filmmaker Peter Jackson, best known for directing the “Lord of the Rings” trilogy.

“They Shall Not Grow Old” is considered technologically groundbreaking for its use of state-of the-art film restoration, colorization and 3D technologies on original World War I footage.

Filmmakers sifted through century-old footage from the Imperial War Museum’s archives and over 600 hours of audio from BBC archives. The only narration in the film comes from World War I veterans themselves.

The restored and colorized footage brings more clarity to help capture the experience of what it was actually like to fight in the war. Sound effects and voice actors were added to the film to help create a more immersive atmosphere and evoke the soldiers’ actual experiences.

The film was originally released toward the end of 2018, a century after the end of World War I.

It has been nominated for the best documentary award at the British Academy of Film and Television Arts Awards.

The film has been rated R for disturbing war images. To find additional theater locations, visit the Fathom Events website and enter your ZIP code.