Family-Run Boutique in Valley Junction Celebrating 35 Years in Business

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa -- A family-run business in West Des Moines is celebrating a big anniversary Saturday.

Sisters in Valley Junction is celebrating 35 years in business. The boutique shop is run by two sisters, Sarah and Gretta Davis, who took it over from their mother.

“There's always been ups and downs, but we love the Junction and it's always been a great place to be. And right now it's really thriving with so many great businesses down here,” said co-owner Sarah Davis.

The shop is known for its unique clothing items and handmade jewelry you can't find anywhere else.

Sisters is located at 202 5th Street in West Des Moines.