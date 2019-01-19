× Former Woodward-Granger School District Employee Sentenced for Stealing Thousands From District

DALLAS COUNTY, Iowa — A former business manager for the Woodward-Granger School District will receive a suspended sentence after she pleaded guilty to first-degree theft charges.

35-year-old Melissa Lantz was arrested in August after a state audit found she stole $270,000 of school funds.

Lantz received a suspended 10-year sentence on Friday. She will now be placed on three years probation.

She will also have to pay restitution to the school district and complete 250 hours of community service.