Gov. Reynolds Wraps Up Her Inauguration Day With Two Inaugural Balls

DES MOINES, Iowa -- Governor Kim Reynolds and Lieutenant Governor Adam Gregg ended their Inauguration Day with a bang at two Inaugural Balls.

The evening was full of laughter, song and dance. Both Gov. Reynolds and Lt. Gov. Gregg Danced their first dance with their spouses to the song “At Last.”

The Red Ball was held at the Community Choice Credit Union Convention Center.

The Gold ball was held at the Scottish Rite Consistory.

Supporters and legislators filled the room full of over 100 tables.

Gov. Reynolds also took a moment to speak to the crowd and said she is truly honored.

“It is just such an amazing honor to have the opportunity to serve as the Governor of this amazing state. This is a state that is filled with opportunities. And if you’ve heard me say it once, you’ve heard me say it a hundred times, in Iowa, if you do dream big and work hard, I believe that absolutely anything is possible,” Gov. Reynolds said.

Supporters at the ball said this day is a very important day in our state's history and they are very happy to be here celebrating with the Governor.

“She broke the ceiling. To be the first lady and be the Governor of our great state, that to me is wonderful and amazing. It’s wonderful that Governor Reynolds can say that she was the first lady. That will go down in history,” Iowa State Senator Randy Feenstra, R-Hull, said.

Feenstra said this ball is a wonderful way to kick off the legislative session and he is excited to see what Gov. Reynolds will accomplish as the first woman to be elected governor here in the state of Iowa.