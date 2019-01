Please enable Javascript to watch this video

AMES, Iowa -- Iowa State knocked off Oklahoma State on Saturday 72-59 in Ames.

Marial Shayok led the way with 20 points and Lindell Wigginton added 14. Cam Lard had his best game of the season with 12 points.

The Cyclones are now 4-2 in the Big 12, in a 4-way tie for first.

ISU hits the road Monday at Kansas.