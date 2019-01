× Iowa State Patrol Vehicle Involved in Weather-Related Accident

POLK COUNTY, Iowa — Last night’s snow created headaches on Iowa roads.

In a weather-related crash, an Iowa State Patrol car was struck by another vehicle on Interstate 80 east of Mitchellville.

There were no injuries from the incident.

The Iowa State Patrol says they responded to 80 crashes between 4 p.m. and 4 a.m. Des Moines police responded to 27 accidents.