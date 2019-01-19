× Snow Doesn’t Stop Women’s March in Des Moines

DES MOINES, Iowa — The snow couldn’t stop hundreds of women from joining together at the Iowa State Capitol for the annual Women’s March.

“It’s the one day of the year where I can come out and speak my truth and my voice, and I just want to send a message to everyone,” said Sofia Monzano.

Monzano, a Dowling Catholic student, said it was a chance to show what young people can do.

“At this age, people, sometimes they don’t care. But if you don’t care then you’re letting all the problems in the world continue by not spreading and showing that you care,” she said.

Her friend Sarah Wicker has been marching for three years.

“I think women, and all people who are different, deserve equal opportunities. I believe in women’s choice and I believe in equal pay and I think this is the one day where we get to spread that and we get to be a good example for children and people all around,” said Wicker.

Congresswoman Cindy Axne also attend the rally. She says people like Sofia and Sarah inspire her, and she hopes they are inspired by the amount of women who were elected to office, as well as the handful of women who have already declared a presidential run in 2020.

“As somebody who grew up and have seen so many women crash that glass ceiling, I think it’s really inspirational to see women are stepping up and wanting to be president, wanting to make sure we move this country forward in the right direction. When we say you can be whatever you want to be, you’ve got that opportunity, and here’s the women who have come before you to help lay that path,” said Axne.

Axne says once Congress gets the government open, there is a slew of women’s issues that need to be brought to the floor.

“We are leaving so much economic opportunity on the table for women and their families and the community without equal pay. Certainly, affordable childcare and family leave care for taking care of our parents as well. Then, of course, making sure there’s no discrimination for women, women of color, the LGBTQ community, to make sure we’re giving everybody an opportunity for success,” said Axne.

So far, three women have declared a presidential run: Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren, Hawaii Congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard, and New York Senator Kirsten Gillibrand.