× Southside Businesses Dig Out from Five Inches of Snow

DES MOINES, Iowa — Depending on where you live in the metro determined how much work it took to dig out driveways and sidewalks Saturday morning. Businesses on the city’s southside were busy doing just that.

“Just get it out of the way. Use your knees and not your back,” says Jeff Hanson. For the second weekend in a row, shoveling has been a chore for the city. More than five inches of snow fell near the Des Moines International Airport Friday afternoon into Saturday morning. Hanson works at the Ramada Hotel near the airport and was tasked with making sure sidewalks are safe for guests and those who live in the neighborhood.

“Right now, it’s really stuck. The grater pushed it up here and it just harden down,” Hanson says. “It’s been a real project.”

Hanson says it’s not the snow that bothers them most, it’s the frigid temperatures. That’s not the case for employees at a southside car dealership. Tyler Vanalst says moving snow off the cars and out of his family’s used car lot at T.B.K Wholesale can be a real hassle.

“You have to start the cars, move them, plow underneath of them, put them back, make sure they all start,” he says. “It’s a long day’s work.”

Vanalst says it can take up to two days to completely clear the lot, just in time for meteorologists next snow fall prediction on Tuesday.