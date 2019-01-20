Congressman Dave Loebsack Visits Firefighter Adam Cain in the Hospital

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Des Moines, Iowa -- The Clinton firefighter who sustained life threatening injuries fighting a fire in an ADM grain silo is out of the intensive care unit and is now seeing visitors.

On Saturday, one visitor was U.S. Rep. Dave Loebsack who got to wish Cain and his family well.

Cain has been in the hospital recovering since January 5. He recently had surgery and is now breathing on his own. That same fire took the life of Lt. Eric Hosette.

Cain's family is asking people to keep the community and him in their thoughts and prayers.