DES MOINES, Iowa -- A Des Moines man is out on bond after being charged with sexual abuse against a victim who was a minor at the time of the alleged abuse.

Police arrested 46-year-old Cesar Niola on Friday. Court records say he abused the victim between the years 2000 and 2002.

The victim, who is not identified, would have been seven to nine years old.

Niola is due back in court on January 29.