DES MOINES, Iowa -- Des Moines police are investigating a stabbing that happened early Sunday morning.

Police were called to the QuikTrip at 2300 MLK Parkway around 3 a.m. after a man walked into the store claiming he'd been stabbed in the head.

Officers say he had a small laceration on his cheek. The man told police he didn't know who stabbed him but said it was someone inside an apartment at 2400 MLK Parkway.

The case in under investigation.