Dogs Strut Their Stuff at Central Iowa Kennel Club Dog Show

DES MOINES, Iowa -- The longest-running kennel club in Iowa is letting all breeds of dogs strut their stuff this weekend.

The Central Iowa Kennel Club held its annual all-breed dog show at the state fair grounds. The organization is 77 years old and has been holding the event for nearly as long.

The show runs much like any other dog show where each individual breed is judged against a breed standard. Those winners then complete in seven group events and the winners of those events compete for best in show.

Over 900 different dogs representing 150 different breeds competed this weekend.

“Some are so small. Like the little baby chihuahuas are so tiny. And the you've got the Irish wolf hounds which are so tall and huge. So there's just a lot of different kinds of dogs,” said Kelley Frary, club secretary.

This weekend's event also features a pee-wee dog show, where kids ages 5-9 got the chance to show their dogs for the first time.

All the money raised during the show will go toward educational events throughout the canine community, as well as sponsoring free health clinics.