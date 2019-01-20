Sears and Murph go back and forth on more topics from the week.
FACEOFF: Murray/Hurts, Bryant vs Molina, Harbaugh Offers 7th Grader, Girls State Wrestling
-
Albia Man Uncovers Iowa History at Dump Sites
-
Julián Castro Officially Announces 2020 Presidential Bid
-
Steve King Clarifies ‘White Supremacist’ and ‘White Nationalist’ Defense as Fellow Republicans Accuse Him of Racism, Again
-
Metro District Inspires Students to Live Healthy Lifestyle
-
Iowa Air National Guard Firefighters Return Home from Africa
-
-
U.S. Courts Have Two Weeks of Funding — Iowans Could Be Impacted
-
TYR Pro Swim Series Coming to Des Moines
-
Montgomery, Butler, Nelson all Turning Pro
-
Iowa Democrats Pack the House in Des Moines for Potential 2020 Presidential Candidate Elizabeth Warren
-
Drake Loses Second Straight MVC Game
-
-
Iowa State Dominates Kansas at Hilton
-
IRS Won’t Issue Tax Refunds During Government Shutdown
-
Netflix Pulls ‘Patriot Act’ Episode in Saudi Arabia After it Criticized Official Account of Khashoggi Killing