× Insiders January 20, 2019: Chuck Grassley Sounds Off on Steve King Controversy, Pete D’Alessandro Discusses Potential 2020 Presidential Candidates

DES MOINES, Iowa — Representative Steve King is fighting back after critics say he should resign over controversial comments he made. It has been the most intense period of the Iowa congressman’s career following his comments about white supremacy and white nationalism. Senator Chuck Grassley gives his thoughts on King and the controversy.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Democratic activist and strategist Pete D'Alessandro discusses the wave of recent 2020 presidential campaign announcements and what he thinks Democrats want in a nominee.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Iowa lawmakers get ready for week two in the legislative session. Two women in the Iowa Legislature's record class of women talk about how they plan to make sure they are part of this year's legislative efforts.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

There are a lot of new members in the Iowa Legislature. There are 22 new members in the House and nine in the Senate. It is a lot to learn fast, with responsibilities these new members have never experienced before. A rookie representative shares what he thinks about his place in making decisions on your behalf.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

D'Alessandro returns to answer questions on this week's Quick Six.